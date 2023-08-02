Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

