Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,355,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,072,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWLIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

