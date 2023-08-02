Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 197,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $6,014,000.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNH shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 475,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Free Report)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.