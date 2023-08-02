Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,108 shares of company stock worth $287,226. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,688. The firm has a market cap of $573.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.43%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

