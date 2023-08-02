Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRNWF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

