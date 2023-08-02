Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 4,785 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

