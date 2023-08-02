Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Sells $47,574.60 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.