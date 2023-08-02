Head to Head Comparison: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -4.50% -6.84% -4.42% Chuy’s 5.43% 11.11% 5.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BT Brands and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.07 -$560,000.00 ($0.13) -16.54 Chuy’s $434.23 million 1.71 $20.85 million $1.27 32.43

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 4 3 0 2.43

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

Chuy’s beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

