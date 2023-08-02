Head to Head Comparison: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Volatility and Risk
BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares BT Brands and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BT Brands
|-4.50%
|-6.84%
|-4.42%
|Chuy’s
|5.43%
|11.11%
|5.79%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BT Brands and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BT Brands
|$12.60 million
|1.07
|-$560,000.00
|($0.13)
|-16.54
|Chuy’s
|$434.23 million
|1.71
|$20.85 million
|$1.27
|32.43
Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BT Brands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Chuy’s
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2.43
Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than BT Brands.
Summary
Chuy’s beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BT Brands
BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.
About Chuy’s
Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
