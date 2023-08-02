Head to Head Survey: Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($1.11) -1.78 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 8.36 -$707.42 million ($10.25) -4.19

Volatility and Risk

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -158.17% -133.39% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -187.31% -149.75% -43.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82

Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.07%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $83.85, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

