Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 19,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $294,808.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,244.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 19,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $294,808.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,244.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 22,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $337,794.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 119,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,226 over the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

