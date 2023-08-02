Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 347,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

