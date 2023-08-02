Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The company had a trading volume of 221,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,155. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.