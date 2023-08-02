HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of HOCFF stock remained flat at C$96.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.66. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$46.95 and a 52-week high of C$97.04.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
