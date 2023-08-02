HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HOCFF stock remained flat at C$96.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.66. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$46.95 and a 52-week high of C$97.04.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.