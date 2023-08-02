Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.13 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.87-$3.94 EPS.

Hologic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 573,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,392. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hologic by 1,727.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.