Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Alterity Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.7% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.86. 999,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,252. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.