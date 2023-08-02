Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.44 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $130.44 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00032014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00101818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,969,569 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

