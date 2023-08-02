Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.5% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,624. The company has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

