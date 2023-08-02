Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 4,428 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.30. 1,908,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.