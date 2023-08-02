Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,532 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

