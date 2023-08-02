Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $262.76. 614,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,946. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.72.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

