Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 5.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $953.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $15,440,260 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $919.78. 295,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $933.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.64. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

