Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $456.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

