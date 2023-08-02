Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.69-1.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 2,843,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,088. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

