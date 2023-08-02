HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

HSBC has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 680 ($8.73) in a report on Friday, July 7th. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $739.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.