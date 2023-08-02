Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
In other news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. 36,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.56.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
