Hussein Mecklai Sells 251 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $16,392.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17.
- On Monday, June 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $53,520.48.
- On Friday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $48,023.64.
Impinj Price Performance
NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.53. 751,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,247. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Further Reading
