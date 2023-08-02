Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 250,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 79.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 398,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 64,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after buying an additional 9,146,020 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,537. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

