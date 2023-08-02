Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 62,000 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of United Natural Foods worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

UNFI stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,955. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.