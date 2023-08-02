Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,000 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Chemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 1.3 %

CC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 273,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,429. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

