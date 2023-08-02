Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 4.7 %

ALL stock traded down $5.27 on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. 964,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,636. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.