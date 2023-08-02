Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ META traded down $10.59 on Wednesday, reaching $312.12. 10,153,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970,459. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

