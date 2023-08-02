Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Mosaic by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 3,165,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

