Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.47. 228,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

