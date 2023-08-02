Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,640,114. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

