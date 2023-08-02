HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 68,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 175,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.