Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 931,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,537,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyzon Motors had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 2,864.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 201,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,906 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

