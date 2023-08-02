IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.4 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

