ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 2,250,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,692. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

