IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lessened by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IDXX traded down $17.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.44. 282,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,008. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.