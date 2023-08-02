Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,692. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

