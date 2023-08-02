Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 4,713,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,733,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

