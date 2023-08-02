Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

