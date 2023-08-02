Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

