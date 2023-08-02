Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins started coverage on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IVREF stock remained flat at $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

