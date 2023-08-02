Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) SVP Sells 791 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $16.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,438. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.24.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

