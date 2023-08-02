Insider Selling: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $19,623.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 78,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

