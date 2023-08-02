Insider Selling: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Sells 1,122 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $19,623.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 78,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.12 and a current ratio of 15.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVRx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
