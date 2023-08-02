Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 240,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $645,641.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,132,574.46.

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 3,034,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

