Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 265 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $11,217.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,261 shares in the company, valued at $519,008.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.