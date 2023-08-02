Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60.
PubMatic Stock Down 1.7 %
PubMatic stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 294,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
