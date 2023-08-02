Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $95,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60.

PubMatic stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 294,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

