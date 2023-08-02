Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,905,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,670. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $40,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,054,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SLM by 25.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SLM by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

